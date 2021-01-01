Menu

Tony TRISTRAM

ST OMER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Novepan - Technicien logistique

    2016 - maintenant

  • Groupe Novepan - Responsable de quai

    2014 - 2016

  • Arc International - Conducteur de ligne production

    Arques 1998 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :