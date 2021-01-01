Retail
Tony TRISTRAM
Tony TRISTRAM
ST OMER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Novepan
- Technicien logistique
2016 - maintenant
Groupe Novepan
- Responsable de quai
2014 - 2016
Arc International
- Conducteur de ligne production
Arques
1998 - 2008
Formations
BTS Méthode D' Exploitation Logistique (Dourges)
Dourges
2012 - 2013
AGFCPS
Saint Omer
2010 - 2011
Lycee Professionel Monsigny
Saint Omer
1996 - 1998
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin
Calais
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
