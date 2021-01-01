Torcato José DIAS

Mes compétences :
Dessin 3D
Illustration 3D
Adobe Illustrator CS5
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Adobe InDesign CS5
IsoDraw
SolidWorks Composer
Retouche d'images
Entreprises
Segula Technologies en prestation chez IVECO
- Pilote Fiches techniques
2017 - maintenantRéalisation des fiches techniques.
Segula Technologies en prestation chez PSA
- Pilote Catalogue PR et illustration APV.
Nanterre2015 - 2017
SOGEMAB
- Préparateur de commande
2015 - 2015
Création de KODOK-ASSOCIATES Fondateur-associé
- Infographiste
2014 - 2015Importation de produits Electroluminescents
Création et suivi de la chaîne graphique.
COREDOC
- Infographiste / illustrateur technique
2014 - 2014Elaboration de notices de montage pour
CASTORAMA et LEROY MERLIN.
COREDOC
- Infographiste
2006 - 2013Prestation chez RENAULT (Guyancourt) Responsable de la production des illustrations pour les Notices d'utilisation - guide repère et e-guide. Gestion des différents projets. Reportage photo et composition des maquettes 3D.
DTRB
- Infographiste
2003 - 2005Prestation chez RENAULT (plessis-robinson) Projets IAO gestion des illustrations 3D et 2D.
COREDOC
- Infographiste
1989 - 2003Création de manuel de réparation et de notice pour différent client (Panhard et Levassor, Loc Manutention, Schneider Electric, Transnucléaire etc...