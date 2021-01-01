Menu

Torcato José DIAS

VILLEBON-SUR-YVETTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Dessin 3D
Illustration 3D
Adobe Illustrator CS5
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Adobe InDesign CS5
IsoDraw
SolidWorks Composer
Retouche d'images

Entreprises

  • Segula Technologies en prestation chez IVECO - Pilote Fiches techniques

    2017 - maintenant Réalisation des fiches techniques.

  • Segula Technologies en prestation chez PSA - Pilote Catalogue PR et illustration APV.

    Nanterre 2015 - 2017

  • SOGEMAB - Préparateur de commande

    2015 - 2015

  • Création de KODOK-ASSOCIATES Fondateur-associé - Infographiste

    2014 - 2015 Importation de produits Electroluminescents
    Création et suivi de la chaîne graphique.

  • COREDOC - Infographiste / illustrateur technique

    2014 - 2014 Elaboration de notices de montage pour
    CASTORAMA et LEROY MERLIN.

  • COREDOC - Infographiste

    2006 - 2013 Prestation chez RENAULT (Guyancourt) Responsable de la production des illustrations pour les Notices d'utilisation - guide repère et e-guide. Gestion des différents projets. Reportage photo et composition des maquettes 3D.

  • DTRB - Infographiste

    2003 - 2005 Prestation chez RENAULT (plessis-robinson) Projets IAO gestion des illustrations 3D et 2D.

  • COREDOC - Infographiste

    1989 - 2003 Création de manuel de réparation et de notice pour différent client (Panhard et Levassor, Loc Manutention, Schneider Electric, Transnucléaire etc...

Formations

Réseau