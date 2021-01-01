Bienvenue à visiter mon profil.



I am dynamic, friendly, always ready to face new challenges.......



I never think being a sales person is selling things, I believe we are providing service and solve problems for our customers. and there are many qualities a sales person should have, such as being positive, persistence, patience, being professional to the products you are selling, knowing about the market situation, so on and so forth. but most important quality I believe is being honest and always keep promise.



As for me , I believe I am an honst person who will always keep promise, I like to be a sales, Carnegie once said, "When you sell something , everything happens", I love the challenge this job brings to me , and I want to hear from my customers. when we close a deal and what our company do have satisfied them , is the most enjoyful moment.





Pour me contacter： totti_zhang@gs-model.com

Merci beaucoup

Totti

De la Chine avec l'amour



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Marketing

Machines outils

Injection plastique

Prototypage

Développement produit

Coulée sous vide

Négociation commerciale

L'impression 3D

Moule silicone

Usinage CNC