Totti ZHANG

SHENZHEN

En résumé

Bienvenue à visiter mon profil.

I am dynamic, friendly, always ready to face new challenges.......

I never think being a sales person is selling things, I believe we are providing service and solve problems for our customers. and there are many qualities a sales person should have, such as being positive, persistence, patience, being professional to the products you are selling, knowing about the market situation, so on and so forth. but most important quality I believe is being honest and always keep promise.

As for me , I believe I am an honst person who will always keep promise, I like to be a sales, Carnegie once said, "When you sell something , everything happens", I love the challenge this job brings to me , and I want to hear from my customers. when we close a deal and what our company do have satisfied them , is the most enjoyful moment.


Pour me contacter： totti_zhang@gs-model.com
Merci beaucoup
Totti
De la Chine avec l'amour

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Machines outils
Injection plastique
Prototypage
Développement produit
Coulée sous vide
Négociation commerciale
L'impression 3D
Moule silicone
Usinage CNC

Entreprises

  • Shenzhen GS Model, Co.,Ltd - Développeur de la clientèle et coordinateur

    2015 - maintenant A PROPOS DE GS；

    Branches et bureaux:
    Jusqu'à l'année 2015, GS a 8 branches, 4 à Shenzhen, et 4 autres dans 3 autres villes différentes.
    3 bureaux en outre-mer, États-Unis, Singapour, Hong Kong.
    Nous prévoyons d'avoir le bureau en France.

    GS Spécialiste:
    Spécialisé dans l'électronique, l'automobile, Communications, Médical, ustensiles de cuisine, meubles, militaire, aérospatial, jouets, avec des clients finaux comme CANNON, PHILIPS, TOSHIBA, PANASONIC, BENTLEY, JAGUAR.

    GS Service：
    CNC usinage (3 axis, 4 axis, 5 axis)
    Le prototype rapide (SLS/ SLA/ Impression 3D)
    Moule en silicone (coulée sous vide)
    Traitement surface ( sérigraphie, peinture, sablage, galvanoplastie, anodisation,gravure laser....)
    Moule d'injection
    Emboutissage de métal & pliage

    GS Avantage:
    prototypes de qualité à des prix compétitifs
    échantillon gratuit est disponible

  • TPM emboutissage&outillage - Chef projet

    2013 - 2015 Gérer l'outillage d'emboutissage de la conception à l'achèvement.
    Aider à l'approvisionnement et l'achat de nouveaux outils d'emboutissage.
    Travailler avec les fournisseurs pour assurer une excellente qualité sur tous les outils.
    Aider toutes les divisions de production et les divisions d'ingénierie sur les activités liés d'outillage .

