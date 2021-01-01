Menu

Toubene MOHAMED

ARIANA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la Formation Professionnelle et de l'Emploi - Technicien en réseaux informatiques

    2013 - maintenant

  • IBScience - Formateur

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D' Informatique Tunis El Manar (ISI) (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2009 - 2012 licence appliqué en informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :