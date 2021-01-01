Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Toubene MOHAMED
Ajouter
Toubene MOHAMED
ARIANA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de la Formation Professionnelle et de l'Emploi
- Technicien en réseaux informatiques
2013 - maintenant
IBScience
- Formateur
2013 - 2013
Formations
Institut Supérieur D' Informatique Tunis El Manar (ISI) (L'Ariana)
L'Ariana
2009 - 2012
licence appliqué en informatique
Réseau
Chahida TRAD
Denis BOUILLET
Marwen BHS
Samir KAMMOUN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z