Touboul SARAH

With more than 3 years experience at major telecom players, I have acquired a comprehensive vision of the telecom ecosystem dynamics as well as a deep understanding of the business models, the value chain and the overall strategic challenges faced by operators today.



I have worked both in strategic and operational marketing as well as project management, for emerging and developed countries.

From music streaming, IPTV, mobile money, SaaS to mobile application and application store, I have built strong business and technological skills.



Result driven I have successfully brought new products and services to market, driven awareness, usages and sales, as well as developed wining marketing strategy and impactful analyses.

Curious about all things new, telecoms, and technology, I am interested in innovative and disruptive products, services, marketing approach, business model and so.



Specialties:

• Digital strategy

• Marketing plan

• Business modeling and pricing

• Strategic analysis

• Customer experience

• Project management



Overall, I believe work should be challenging and the challenge should be fun



Mes compétences :

Communication

Gestion de projet

Marketing

Stratégie digitale

Expérience utilisateur

Modélisation financière

Analyse stratégique

Business development

Stratégie

Gestion de partenariats

Négociation commerciale

Gestion de contenu