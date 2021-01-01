Menu

Touboul SARAH

Paris

With more than 3 years experience at major telecom players, I have acquired a comprehensive vision of the telecom ecosystem dynamics as well as a deep understanding of the business models, the value chain and the overall strategic challenges faced by operators today.

I have worked both in strategic and operational marketing as well as project management, for emerging and developed countries.
From music streaming, IPTV, mobile money, SaaS to mobile application and application store, I have built strong business and technological skills.

Result driven I have successfully brought new products and services to market, driven awareness, usages and sales, as well as developed wining marketing strategy and impactful analyses.
Curious about all things new, telecoms, and technology, I am interested in innovative and disruptive products, services, marketing approach, business model and so.

Specialties:
• Digital strategy
• Marketing plan
• Business modeling and pricing
• Strategic analysis
• Customer experience
• Project management

Overall, I believe work should be challenging and the challenge should be fun

Mes compétences :
Communication
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Stratégie digitale
Expérience utilisateur
Modélisation financière
Analyse stratégique
Business development
Stratégie
Gestion de partenariats
Négociation commerciale
Gestion de contenu

  • Orange - Product Manager - Content, Digital Services and new Business

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Développement d’un portefeuille de nouveaux services et de partenariats stratégiques visant à limiter l’érosion des revenus, différencier les offres, et accroître la rétention: design, implantation, lancement et gestion du cycle de vie, partenariats contenus

    Définition de la stratégie produit (étude d’opportunités, segmentation, positionnement, mix, business case, prix, parcours client, spécifications, tests), négociations commerciales et gestion des partenaires, gestion de l’implantation du projet et coordination d’une équipe multifonctions, gestion de la performance, et lancement de campagnes marketing

    - Lancement d'un service de « music streaming » en partenariat avec un « Over the top » (Anghami): 1ier service lancé par un opérateur dans la région. Résultats : taux de renouvellement +16%, ARPU +18%, churn -50%
    - Repositionnement d’une offre de « cloud computing » pour TPE-PME. Résultats: ventes +98%
    - Etudes d’opportunité et cadrage pour le lancement d’un service IPTV
    - Conception d’un plan de co-marketing et développement d’un partenariat entre Orange Money et MarkaVIP
    - Définition de la stratégie produit et étude de faisabilité : application stores Ovi Store, Google Play, application mobile « My Friends », application RCS « Libon »

  • Gemalto - Product Marketing Manager - Mobile Financial Services

    Meudon 2009 - 2011 Développement et mise en œuvre de la stratégie marketing afin de développer le positionnement des offres, promouvoir la proposition commercial, assurer la réalisation des objectifs commerciaux et la croissance sur les marchés mondiaux.
    Experte produit et interface unique avec les équipes R&D, produit, démos, communication, ventes, et « business development ».

    - Définition et exécution du plan marketing, présentation au top management
    - Analyse de marché, identification des stratégies d’entrée et évolutions offres, best practices, benchmark, tendances marché
    - Pilotage de la stratégie de communication et coordination des campagnes marketing (digital, partenariats, articles, PR). Résultats : augmentation des RFP, publications. Identifiée comme « best in class communication strategy »
    - Support force de vente: argumentaires et supports commerciaux, fiches techniques, propositions commerciales, formations
    - Optimisation de l’expérience utilisateur via tests, usability labs, feedback client
    - Réalisation d’études de cas et «white papers» : « La démocratisation de Services financiers mobiles» présenté au MMT Dubaï
    - Chef de projet : « Telecom User Group » Miami 2009 et Istanbul 2010, évènements réunissant des partenaires, des prospects et clients actuels. Budget = 150K$, Résultats : signature de nouveaux contrats
    - Préparation et participation aux événements de l’industrie
    - Supervision d’un stagiaire

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal maintenant

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2006 - 2009 Marketing et Finance

    B.A.A double specialisation Marketing-Finance

