Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Toufik GDALI
Ajouter
Toufik GDALI
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Négociation
Prospection
Animation
Entreprises
Airliquide maroc
- Responsable technico-commercial
maintenant
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)
Settat
2013 - 2015
Réseau
Anouar MOMEN
Arafa KADDOURI
Hasnaa ADLI
Key RH
Othmane AMGHAR
Partenaire RH
Sarah MANSOURI
Simohamed BERHIL
Thierry DE SURVILLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z