Toufik SAH

PHILIPEVILLE

En résumé

Professional skills un HR
- Humain ressource management planning GPEC (la gestion prévisionnelle des emplois et des compétences) : Workforce planning - HR reservoir - HR need - implementation and management of HR gaps by developement ,terminations , job mobility and shift ,promotions
- Employment analysis and skills management
- Strong knowledge of recruitement and selection tools and process : job description ,interviews and selection tests psychometric test , aptitude , simulation , motivation , personality + integration technics ( onbording)
- Assessment center creation and management
- Staff evaluation and conflict management ( conlict analysis and solving )
- training and development according to the strategy of the company
- Strong knowledge of algerian labour law for local and expat worker
- Strong knowledge of french law employment contract

Personal skills
- leadership inspiring and Team building
- strong communication and analytical skills
- Self Motivation engine

Mes compétences :
Primavera6 v7
SAP R3
SAP Business One 8 & 7 a
Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi
Ship and Cargo Brokerage

Entreprises

  • ET Construction - Hr and recruitment officer

    2014 - 2015 - Supervising all pre-employment administration
    - create a motivated workplace communication and social relation
    - staffing : recrutement , selection and onboarding

  • Powerplus employment - Hr and recruitment officer

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Fachhochschule Lübeck (Lübeck)

    Lübeck 2013 - 2014 Maritime logistics and supply chain management

  • Université Badji Moktar Annaba (Annaba)

    Annaba 2006 - 2009 Communication dans les entreprises et les organisations

    departement de communication et information

