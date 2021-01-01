Toufik SAH

Professional skills un HR
- Humain ressource management planning GPEC (la gestion prévisionnelle des emplois et des compétences) : Workforce planning - HR reservoir - HR need - implementation and management of HR gaps by developement ,terminations , job mobility and shift ,promotions
- Employment analysis and skills management
- Strong knowledge of recruitement and selection tools and process : job description ,interviews and selection tests psychometric test , aptitude , simulation , motivation , personality + integration technics ( onbording)
- Assessment center creation and management
- Staff evaluation and conflict management ( conlict analysis and solving )
- training and development according to the strategy of the company
- Strong knowledge of algerian labour law for local and expat worker
- Strong knowledge of french law employment contract
Personal skills
- leadership inspiring and Team building
- strong communication and analytical skills
- Self Motivation engine
Mes compétences :
Primavera6 v7
SAP R3
SAP Business One 8 & 7 a
Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi
Ship and Cargo Brokerage