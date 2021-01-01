Toufik SAH

Professional skills un HR

- Humain ressource management planning GPEC (la gestion prévisionnelle des emplois et des compétences) : Workforce planning - HR reservoir - HR need - implementation and management of HR gaps by developement ,terminations , job mobility and shift ,promotions

- Employment analysis and skills management

- Strong knowledge of recruitement and selection tools and process : job description ,interviews and selection tests psychometric test , aptitude , simulation , motivation , personality + integration technics ( onbording)

- Assessment center creation and management

- Staff evaluation and conflict management ( conlict analysis and solving )

- training and development according to the strategy of the company

- Strong knowledge of algerian labour law for local and expat worker

- Strong knowledge of french law employment contract



Personal skills

- leadership inspiring and Team building

- strong communication and analytical skills

- Self Motivation engine



Mes compétences :

Primavera6 v7

SAP R3

SAP Business One 8 & 7 a

Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi

Ship and Cargo Brokerage