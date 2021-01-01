Valentin BESSON

Mes compétences :
Unreal Engine 4
RenderDoc
NvidiaCG
Technical Art
Zbrush
Unity 3D
PopCornFX
3D Studio Max
C#
C/C++
Python
HLSL
Entreprises
Ubisoft
- Technical Artist Intern
Montreuil2017 - 2017I worked on Steep: Rise To The Olympics DLC.
My tasks were:
- designing or refining UI and tools on top of the Game Engine API to ease production processes.
- Profiling the game performances and debate with the technical and artistic teams which changes to make.
- Reworking some game assets so they were more optimized, while keeping the artistic intentions.
- making shader prototypes with the art director to add more environmental narration.
These tasks required to communicate with my pairs in fields of the development of the game to truly understand their needs.
This was an amazing experience and I definitively recommand anyone to work at Ubisoft Annecy.