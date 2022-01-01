Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valentin PLET
Ajouter
Valentin PLET
Abacus Research SA
Software Development Engineer
Genève
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Abacus Research SA
- Software Development Engineer
Informatique | Genève
2022 - maintenant
Quorum Software
- Analyste développeur
Informatique | Carouge
2017 - 2022
GFI
- Ingénieur Projet
Saint-Ouen
2015 - 2017
Capgemini
- Ingénieur Projet
SURESNES
2012 - 2015
Humanlog
- Ingénieur Développement
Mougins
2010 - 2012
Gemalto
- Stagiaire
Meudon
2009 - 2009
J'ai travaillé sur le logiciel de personnalisation des Smart Dongles.
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence CMI
Marseille
2006 - 2009
Master Fiabilité et Sécurité Informatique
Réseau
Aliou KOUMA
Ambrozie-Irineu DARAU
Elodie LEFEVRE
Jean-François PETROFF
Joel PINARD
Laurent SOULEILLET
Mathias HENROT
Théophile PLET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z