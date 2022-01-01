Menu

Valentin PLET

  • Abacus Research SA
  • Software Development Engineer

Genève

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Abacus Research SA - Software Development Engineer

    Informatique | Genève 2022 - maintenant

  • Quorum Software - Analyste développeur

    Informatique | Carouge 2017 - 2022

  • GFI - Ingénieur Projet

    Saint-Ouen 2015 - 2017

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur Projet

    SURESNES 2012 - 2015

  • Humanlog - Ingénieur Développement

    Mougins 2010 - 2012

  • Gemalto - Stagiaire

    Meudon 2009 - 2009 J'ai travaillé sur le logiciel de personnalisation des Smart Dongles.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :