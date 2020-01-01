Menu

Valérie DELACOURT

Sin le Noble

En résumé

Chez simastock depuis juin 2007, cariste.

Entreprises

  • Simastock - Cariste

    Sin le Noble 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • LYCEE HENRY SENEZ (Henin Beaumont)

    Henin Beaumont 1985 - 1987

Réseau