Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Valérie DELACOURT
Valérie DELACOURT
Sin le Noble
En résumé
Chez simastock depuis juin 2007, cariste.
Simastock
- Cariste
Sin le Noble
2007 - maintenant
LYCEE HENRY SENEZ (Henin Beaumont)
Henin Beaumont
1985 - 1987
Alain HOTTOIS
Christelle TONNEAU
Dupont LAURENT
Frederic NAMUR
Hervé POTY
Jean-Charles GUIDEZ
Jerome COUDERC
Ludovic CATOUILLARD
Riadh ATOUI
Séverine DEVRED