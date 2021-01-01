Valerie DORMEAU-RALLI

PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL
Cegid
Services - Paie & RH / Retail / ERP
Alliances Campaign Director
2020 à ce jour
Meta4
Services - Paie & RH
- Directeur Marketing & Communication
2013 / 2019
Cegedim SRH
Services - Externalisation paie et RH
2006 / 2012
- Directeur Marketing et Communication
Alba S.A.
Fabricant et distributeur de produits d'environnement de bureau
2005 / 2006
- Responsable Marketing/Communication - Développement commercial
Konica Minolta
Fabricant et distributeur de solutions dimpressions numériques
1995 / 2005
- Responsable Communication & Marketing operationnel
- Responsable Promotion des ventes
Création et développement du poste.
1989 / 1995
- Chef de projets
- Chargée de marketing produit
De 1987 à 1989
- Chef de produit junior dans lagroalimentaire (Stages)
Marques : Marie, Olida, Vivagel et Miko
- Animatrice commerciale en grande distribution et à domicile (Gervais, Laboratoires Garnier, Tupperware)
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Channel / Distribution
Efficacité Commerciale
Evénementiel
Fidélisation
Management
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Outils d'aide à la vente
Promotion
Promotion des ventes
Relations publiques
Réseaux de distribution
Tourisme d'affaires
ventes
