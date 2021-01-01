Menu

Valerie DORMEAU-RALLI

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL

Cegid
Services - Paie & RH / Retail / ERP
Alliances Campaign Director
2020 à ce jour

Meta4
Services - Paie & RH
- Directeur Marketing & Communication
2013 / 2019

Cegedim SRH
Services - Externalisation paie et RH
2006 / 2012
- Directeur Marketing et Communication

Alba S.A.
Fabricant et distributeur de produits d'environnement de bureau
2005 / 2006
- Responsable Marketing/Communication - Développement commercial

Konica Minolta
Fabricant et distributeur de solutions dimpressions numériques
1995 / 2005
- Responsable Communication & Marketing operationnel
- Responsable Promotion des ventes
Création et développement du poste.

1989 / 1995
- Chef de projets
- Chargée de marketing produit

De 1987 à 1989
- Chef de produit junior dans lagroalimentaire (Stages)
Marques : Marie, Olida, Vivagel et Miko
- Animatrice commerciale en grande distribution et à domicile (Gervais, Laboratoires Garnier, Tupperware)



Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Channel / Distribution
Efficacité Commerciale
Evénementiel
Fidélisation
Management
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Outils d'aide à la vente
Promotion
Promotion des ventes
Relations publiques
Réseaux de distribution
Tourisme d'affaires
ventes

Entreprises

  • Meta4 - Directeur Marketing

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant

  • Cegedim SRH - Directeur Marketing & Communication

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2012

  • ALBA - Responsable Marketing et développement commercial

    Clichy 2005 - 2006

  • Konica Minolta - Responsable marketing opérationnel et communication

    Carrières-sur-Seine 1999 - 2004

  • Konica Bureautique - Responsable de la Promotion des Ventes

    Carrières-sur-Seine 1994 - 1999

  • Konica Bureautique - Chargée de marketing

    1989 - 1994

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau