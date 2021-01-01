Valerie DORMEAU-RALLI

PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL



Cegid

Services - Paie & RH / Retail / ERP

Alliances Campaign Director

2020 à ce jour



Meta4

Services - Paie & RH

- Directeur Marketing & Communication

2013 / 2019



Cegedim SRH

Services - Externalisation paie et RH

2006 / 2012

- Directeur Marketing et Communication



Alba S.A.

Fabricant et distributeur de produits d'environnement de bureau

2005 / 2006

- Responsable Marketing/Communication - Développement commercial



Konica Minolta

Fabricant et distributeur de solutions dimpressions numériques

1995 / 2005

- Responsable Communication & Marketing operationnel

- Responsable Promotion des ventes

Création et développement du poste.



1989 / 1995

- Chef de projets

- Chargée de marketing produit



De 1987 à 1989

- Chef de produit junior dans lagroalimentaire (Stages)

Marques : Marie, Olida, Vivagel et Miko

- Animatrice commerciale en grande distribution et à domicile (Gervais, Laboratoires Garnier, Tupperware)







Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Channel / Distribution

Efficacité Commerciale

Evénementiel

Fidélisation

Management

Marketing

Marketing opérationnel

Outils d'aide à la vente

Promotion

Promotion des ventes

Relations publiques

Réseaux de distribution

Tourisme d'affaires

ventes