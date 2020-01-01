Retail
Valerie FROMENT
Valerie FROMENT
Châtelaillon-Plage
En résumé
Entreprises
Cipecma Formation Collectivites
- Formatrice
Châtelaillon-Plage (17340)
2020 - maintenant
CWF
- Directrice Régionale
Les Herbiers
2018 - 2020
Delta Retail
- CONSULTANTE
2014 - maintenant
Maisons du Monde, Comptoir des cotonniers, Ikks, Teddy Smith
- Directrice Régionale
Ouest
2004 - 2014
SEPHORA
- Directrice magasin
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2002 - 2004
Galeries Lafayette
- Responsable de départements: femme/enfant/lingerie
Paris
1991 - 2000
Formations
Réseau
Anthony PERRIER
Christine PESSANT
Guy MARCHADIER
Jean Christophe HALLYNCK
Julien MAUPETIT
Pitch Conseil CABINET DE CHASSE DE TÊTES
Rachel FILLEAU
Recrutemploi CABINET D'ACCOMPAGNEMENT RH ☆☆☆☆☆
Sandrine LILIENFELD