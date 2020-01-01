Menu

Valerie FROMENT

Châtelaillon-Plage

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cipecma Formation Collectivites - Formatrice

    Châtelaillon-Plage (17340) 2020 - maintenant

  • CWF - Directrice Régionale

    Les Herbiers 2018 - 2020

  • Delta Retail - CONSULTANTE

  • Maisons du Monde, Comptoir des cotonniers, Ikks, Teddy Smith - Directrice Régionale

    Ouest 2004 - 2014

  • SEPHORA - Directrice magasin

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2002 - 2004

  • Galeries Lafayette - Responsable de départements: femme/enfant/lingerie

    Paris 1991 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau