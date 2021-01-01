Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valérie TOURNEUX
Ajouter
Valérie TOURNEUX
ST HERBLAIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IEL
- Assistante Commerciale
2005 - maintenant
IGE XAO
- Assistante commerciale
2003 - 2004
EURAFIP
- Assistante commerciale - Responsable service location
1999 - 2001
GENERALI ASSURANCE
- Assistante commerciale
Saint-Denis
1997 - 1998
Formations
Lycée Sacré Coeur
Angers
1993 - 1995
FACULTE
Angers
1992 - 1993
Réseau
Alexandre EBERSOHL
Bertrand BÉGAT
Guillaume TOURNEUX
Ivan ELIDRISSI
Marie-Chrystelle TOURNEUX
Nathalie SANGÈS
Pierrick COUSIN
Portel RENÉ-YVES
Stéphane VIAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z