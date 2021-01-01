Valérie TYRAND

Geneva2008 - 2013My current main duties as recruitment officer are (but not limited to):
- Recruiting of support staff positions and trainees in Geneva and expatriates in our opcos (Nigeria, Gabon).
- Pre selection of candidates, interviews, offers
- Work alongside managers and job agencies
- Negotiation of the recruitment agencies terms and conditions
- Updating of monthly statistics and produce reports on the recruitment activity
-Organization and participation to oil and gas events
- Miscellaneous statistics & reports extracted from the hr database
During my assignment I was also involved in the following areas:
International HR – Expatriates
- offers for expatriates
-Preparation of renewal contracts, demobilization letters and departure letters
- Coordination of expatriates relocation with respective OPCOS including follow up of compulsory elements (e.g. Local work permit, tropical medical check up etc …)
Training
- Organization of Language Courses (French & English)
- Organization of Soft skills in-house training courses
- Checking of invoices in coordination with Finance
Administration
- Managing of the work permit process, either for European staff or non-European staff, maintenance of permits validity, address changes and renewal process
- Following up of the departure process, including work certificate preparation, insurance information and departure letter
Novartis Consumer Health
- HR Coordinator
RUEIL MALMAISON 2007 - 2008Gestion des formations et gestion du personnel temporaire
Penauille Interim Agyr
- Assistante d'Agence
2006 - 2007Recrutements, suivi clients, formations, contrats, paies, actions de développement
C.R.T.H.
- Chargée de mission
2005 - 2006Le C.R.T.H. (Centre de Ressources Technologiques et Humaines) a pour mission l'observation des besoins en ressources humaines des entreprises locales. J'ai travaillé au sein du C.R.T.H. en tant que chargée de mission durant un an, par le biais du contrat d'apprentissage. J'étais responsable du service stage. Ma mission principale était de favoriser la relation école-entreprise.
Frank et Pignard
- Collaboratrice Formation et Développement R.H.
2004 - 2005Frank et Pignard est une entreprise industrielle de mécanique de haute précision en grandes séries. En tant que stagiaire, pendant 8 mois, mes missions étaient :
- organisation et suivi des formations
- gestion des demandes de stage
Adia
- Collaboratrice R.H.
Villeurbanne2004 - 2004En tant que stagiaire durant 2 mois au sein de l'agence de travail temporaire Adia, j'ai pu débuter en tant que conseillère en recrutement.
Art Savoie Paysage
- Assistante de Gestion PME-PMI
2000 - 2002Dans le cadre de mon B.T.S. Assistante de Gestion PME-PMI effectué en alternance, j'étais en charge durant 2 ans des tâches administratives, commerciales et comptables de l'entreprise.