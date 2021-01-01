Valérie VEAUX MULLER

-
FRANKLIN
- Avocat
2009 - 2009
● Assisted a wide range of companies, including manufacturers, retailers, non-profit organizations and financial institutions with day to day workplace legal issues
● Advised corporations on the reduction and reorganisation of staffing capacities (reorganisation and collective redundancies, outsourcing); the employment law aspects of large corporate transactions (consultations with Work’s Councils, transfers of employees) and collective issues (personnel representatives, unions, negotiation of collective agreements)
● Counselled employers in aspects of employment law, including hiring and discipline procedures, worker classification issues, leaves of absence, wage and hour law, and employee severance and termination strategies
● Conducted workplace audits of personnel policies, wage and hour compliance with law, and hiring, promotion and compensation practices
● Drafted employment-related documentation, developed and provided training programs on a variety of workplace issues for key clients
● Negotiated and drafted employment contracts and out of courts settlements
● Advised and represented companies and senior managers in contentious matters including Employment Tribunal and Court of Appeal claims such as unfair dismissal, redundancies, unlawful discrimination, wage and hour disputes, breach of contract and other employment cases
-
Avocat indépendant
- Avocat
TOULOUSE
2009 - maintenant
-
CLEAR CHANNEL
- Responsable des affaires sociales
Boulogne Billancourt
2008 - 2009
● Advised operational management and staff on issues relating to labor law (employment contracts, disciplinary cases, business transfer, etc.).
● Prepared and conducted meetings with unions, work council and employees delegates (mandatory annual negotiations, management of jobs and skills, etc.).
● Followed the litigations in front of labour courts
-
PDGB
- Avocat
2003 - 2006
