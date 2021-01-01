Retail
Valérie VÉRON
Valérie VÉRON
CHATEAUBRIANT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Châteaubriant
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GABAGRI
- Directrice adm & financière
2009 - maintenant
MAC - BJC
- Directrice administrative et financière
1989 - 2009
Formations
Institut Français De Gestion IFG Nantes
Nantes
2005 - 2006
ICG
IGR-IRPEC IGR - IRPEC
Rennes
1985 - 1988
DECF
DECF
Université Rennes 1 IUT GEA
Rennes
1983 - 1985
GEA
Réseau
Arnaud COLIN
Catherine MARTIN
Christophe VERON
Clément BREGEON
David LOUAULT
Florence GOUTARD
Louis LE FLEM
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Matthieu LABUZAN
