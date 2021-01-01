Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valerie ZEITOUN
Ajouter
Valerie ZEITOUN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
The laundry - work in process
- Fondatrice
maintenant
conseil et stratégie
études qualitatives ad hoc
reengineering et innovation
Formations
Sarah Lawrence College (Lawrence)
Lawrence
2000 - 2001
UNIVERSITY OF WESTMINSTER (Londres)
Londres
1996 - 1997
Université Paris
Paris
1993 - 2001
concepts et langages
Réseau
Anne-Caroline PAUTE
Delphine DEPARIS
Jérôme BERGER
Olivier MAUNOURY
Sandra JODET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z