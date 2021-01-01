Valerio CARMEN

I am a Freelance Translator, specialized on the technical field, but not limited to it. I have also worked for different companies such as: Open2Europe, The University of Los Andes, Crosscultural Translations, the WSF, The Alliance Française, and other non-profit organizations too as a student in Venezuela. I also work on editing, proofreading, and text organizing.



Currently I am finishing an MBA on International Business Trade. This is with the purpose of combining the experience I have already acquired through my professional career, with a new path, the International Business field





Mes compétences :

Internet

Interprète

Langues

Legale

Prix

Tourisme

Traduction

Gestion de projet

Commerce international