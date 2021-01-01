Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valéry JAUNET
Ajouter
Valéry JAUNET
SAINT GERMAIN L’AIGUILLER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alphacan
- Agent de maîtrise
1998 - maintenant
Chef d'équipe en poste de 2001 à 2011 et chef de parc logistique à partir de 2011
Formations
IUT Du Maine
Le Mans
1995 - 1997
DUT Chimie
Réseau
Tony VRIGNAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z