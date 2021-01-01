Valéry LEKRAIE

Retail
En résumé
Gestion de l'infrastructure et du système informatique
Mes compétences :
Informatique
VMS
Entreprises
Dillinger France
- Infrastructure Technique
2014 - maintenant
GTS Industries
- Infrastructure Technique
1998 - 2013
GTS Industries
- Informatique Production
1984 - 1998
Formations
IUT 'A' Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1980 - 1983
DUT
Automatisme
