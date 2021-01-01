Retail
Valéry MALAVIELLE
Valéry MALAVIELLE
DESSELGEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Berry Wood
- Responsable Qualité/Environnement
1997 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Technologies Et Industries Du Bois (ENSTIB)
Epinal
1992 - 1995
Réseau
Corinne VERGES
Francoise MALAVIELLE
Lucie ALADENIZE
Malavielle CHRISTIAN
Romain BOUNIOL
Thierry CONSTANT
Thomas BEEUWSAERT
Vivien MALAVIELLE
