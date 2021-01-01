Retail
Valéry SALLABERRY
ANGLET
Entreprises
Ainsi Soient-Elles
- Praticienne Feldenkrais
2014 - maintenant
Formations
IFELD
Lyon
2011 - 2014
certification à la Méthode Feldenkrais
Réseau
Alain MAUCCI
Blandine STINTZY
Christine SALABERT
Cie CALABASH
Marine ALBANDOZ
