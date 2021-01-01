Menu

Valéry SALLABERRY

ANGLET

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Anglet

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ainsi Soient-Elles - Praticienne Feldenkrais

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • IFELD

    Lyon 2011 - 2014 certification à la Méthode Feldenkrais

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :