Vambe KONE
Vambe KONE
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cluff gold (WA) CI
- Chief accountant
2012 - maintenant
Cluff gold (WA) CI
- Accountant
2008 - maintenant
Bureau Veritas CI SAU
- Accounts payable officer
2006 - 2008
Bureau Veritas CI SAU
- Accounts receivable officer & Intercompany transactions supervisor
2005 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Charlotte N'GAZA
Fofana BRAHIMA
Jean Luc KPAGNI
Kouame NGUETTA
Landry N'GUESSAN
Soualio DIOMANDE
Soumaila AMIN
^tanoh SYLVIE NDAH
Yomayaha Adama YEO
