Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vanbesien LOUISE
Ajouter
Vanbesien LOUISE
La Garenne Colombes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REAL 31
- Gestionnaire de copropriété
La Garenne Colombes
2015 - maintenant
Real31
- Assistante de gestion de copropriete
La Garenne Colombes
2010 - 2015
Ufa saint tHOMAS
- ASSISTANTE DE GESTION
2008 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
__ CERCLE ASSIST'PRO
Aurelie BOUGIER
Delphine LHOTE
Jean-Philippe MATEUS
Matthieu VANBESIEN
Max DUHAMEL
Melanie PELLEAU
Samia DELAUNAY (RHOUL)
Steve FERNANDES
Yohann BRIANSOULET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z