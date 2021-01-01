Menu

Vandana BHOOJEDHUR

Genève

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analysis
Effective communication skills
Strategic Sourcing
Microsoft Office
Team work
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Amaris - Sourcing Officer

    Genève 2017 - maintenant RESPONSIBILITIES:
    * Implementation of sourcing solutions
    *Sharing and implementation of best practices
    *Creating new insights of ATS' profiles movements and trends
    *Finding new sourcing tools
    *Job board testing
    *Job offer publication and refreshment
    *Contributing to continuous improvement in ATS

Formations

  • University Of Mauritius (Port Louis)

    Port Louis 2013 - 2016 BA (Hons) International Relations with History

Réseau

