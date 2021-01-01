Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vandewoestyne CHRISTOPHE
Ajouter
Vandewoestyne CHRISTOPHE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ONDEO INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
- Directeur Adjoint des Opérations France, Responsable Agence Nord Ouest
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexis COUTEM
Arthur LEPORT
Denis-François MORVAN
Joseph RAMOS LOPEZ
Kirk GILLIOT
Leila DIOURI
Patrick RICHOUX
Philippe PUTTI
Rémi JACQUET
Renaud GUISON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z