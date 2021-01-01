Vanessa BEARZATTO

Thank you for visiting my profile. Merci de visiter mon profil!



Mon travail / About my job :



Je suis chargée de recherche a Capital International à Burgess Hill (Angleterre). Je recrute exclusivement dans les marchés spécialisés de l'aérospatial et de la défense Je suis specialisées dans les métiers d'ingénierie (Project Managers, Bid managers, Software/Hardware engineers and technicians)



I'm a delivery consultant (or resourcer) at Capital International, based in Burgess Hill (UK) . I recruit exclusively in niche markets for our clients. I work within Aerospace and Defense. I specialise in engineering within this markets (Project Managers, Bid managers, Software/Hardware engineers and technicians)





Comment je trouve ces talents / How do I find this talents :



J'essaie de sortir des sentiers battus pour penser de facon originale et d'étendre mes connaissances autant que je le peux. Il s'agit du marché de l'emploi, des industries, des technologies, et bien sur des personnes auxquelles on parle, leurs histoires, motivations, comment leurs projets sont compatible avec les besoins de mes clients pour créer un partenariat prospère.



I try to think out of the box and to extend my knowledge as much as I can! This is about the market place, the industry, the technology and of course the person I speak with, their stories, their motivation, how their projects are compatible with my clients needs and how they will make a flourishing combination.



Comment j'applique mes valeurs / How do I apply my values :



J'installe un partenariat avec les personnes que je contacte pour un role, je me rend disponible et par dessus tout je ne mens pas et ne triche pas avec ces personnes. J'essaie d'être aussi transparente que possible et oui, cela fonctionne!



I create a partnership with the individuals I contact for a position, I am available and supportive and above all I don't lie and mislead people. I try to be as transparent as I can and yes, working that way does work!



Si vous êtes à la recherche d'un emploi contactez-moi au 0044 (0) 1 444 235 577

If you are looking for a position do not hesitate to contact me at 01 444 235 577



Pour toute autre requête envoyez-moi un message en demande de contact. je suis toujours contente d'apporter mon aide.



For any other enquiry send me a message on LinkedIn, I am always happy to give some help!



Mes compétences :

Gpec

RH

Recrutement