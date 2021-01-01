Menu

Vanessa BEARZATTO

BURGESS HILL

En résumé

Thank you for visiting my profile. Merci de visiter mon profil!

Mon travail / About my job :

Je suis chargée de recherche a Capital International à Burgess Hill (Angleterre). Je recrute exclusivement dans les marchés spécialisés de l'aérospatial et de la défense Je suis specialisées dans les métiers d'ingénierie (Project Managers, Bid managers, Software/Hardware engineers and technicians)

I'm a delivery consultant (or resourcer) at Capital International, based in Burgess Hill (UK) . I recruit exclusively in niche markets for our clients. I work within Aerospace and Defense. I specialise in engineering within this markets (Project Managers, Bid managers, Software/Hardware engineers and technicians)


Comment je trouve ces talents / How do I find this talents :

J'essaie de sortir des sentiers battus pour penser de facon originale et d'étendre mes connaissances autant que je le peux. Il s'agit du marché de l'emploi, des industries, des technologies, et bien sur des personnes auxquelles on parle, leurs histoires, motivations, comment leurs projets sont compatible avec les besoins de mes clients pour créer un partenariat prospère.

I try to think out of the box and to extend my knowledge as much as I can! This is about the market place, the industry, the technology and of course the person I speak with, their stories, their motivation, how their projects are compatible with my clients needs and how they will make a flourishing combination.

Comment j'applique mes valeurs / How do I apply my values :

J'installe un partenariat avec les personnes que je contacte pour un role, je me rend disponible et par dessus tout je ne mens pas et ne triche pas avec ces personnes. J'essaie d'être aussi transparente que possible et oui, cela fonctionne!

I create a partnership with the individuals I contact for a position, I am available and supportive and above all I don't lie and mislead people. I try to be as transparent as I can and yes, working that way does work!

Si vous êtes à la recherche d'un emploi contactez-moi au 0044 (0) 1 444 235 577
If you are looking for a position do not hesitate to contact me at 01 444 235 577

Pour toute autre requête envoyez-moi un message en demande de contact. je suis toujours contente d'apporter mon aide.

For any other enquiry send me a message on LinkedIn, I am always happy to give some help!

Mes compétences :
Gpec
RH
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Capital International Staffing Ltd - Delivery consultant

    2013 - maintenant I'm a delivery consultant (or resourcer) at Capital International, based in Burgess Hill. I recruit exclusively in niche markets for our clients. I work within Aerospace and Defense, as well as Automotive. I specialise in Software / Hardware / Systems engineer positions.

  • European Recruitment - Executive Search Consultant

    2013 - 2013 Specialised in middle and senior management position. I am in charge of the recruitment of the best executive candidates for European Recruitment's clients. I manage the all process, providing strict confidentiality, an extensive network of contacts, objectivity and expertise.

    Main working areas : Wireless, Semiconductor & Electronics, Multimedia & IP, Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation, Gaming, Creative, Life Sciences

  • SRG - Researcher

    2012 - 2013 Researching perm vacancies, I was responsible for:
    • Managing vacancies technologists, scientists, high and middle management scientists
    • Creating job descriptions and vacancy adverts
    • Company mapping
    • Marketing vacancies to potential candidates via jobs boards, social networks, advertising and referral schemes
    • Actively marketing each role and company culture to each potential candidate
    • Screening and interviewing candidates on the phone
    • Supporting the team of consultants and business developers


    ACHIEVEMENTS
    Strong Networking within Europe
    Company mapping within the UK
    Sourcing and contacting an average of 100 profiles / position
    Placement of high level candidates to national accounts

  • BEE, Bureau d'Etudes Européen - Chargée de recrutement

    2011 - 2012 Je recrute des profils dans le secteur de l'ingénierie
    - Sourcing et approche directe
    - Qualification téléphonique et entretiens de face à face
    - Profils : dessinateur, projeteurs, chargés d'affaires, ingénieurs, techniciens
    - Domaines principaux : installation générale, mécanique, électricité, nucléaire, informatique.

    Je participe également au développement RH
    - Relations écoles
    - Création de docs RH (Fiches de poste, livrets d'accueil, présentation de l'ingénierie...)

    Enfin je m'occupe de tout ce qui concerne la formation
    - Relations OPCA, organismes de formation
    - Gestion du DIF
    - Informations au personnel

  • Légumes de france - Chargée de mission GPE/formation

    2010 - 2010 Réalisation complète d'une étude sur la gestion prévisionnelle des emplois sur les ouvriers qualifiés de la filière légumière.
    -Négociation des objectifs de l'étude
    -Création d'outils (questionnaires, guides d'entretien.
    -Déplacements en région et entretiens avec les directeurs d'entreprises agricoles.
    -Analyse des données (analyses statistiques sur R et analyse des données

    Ingénierie et animation d'une formation à l'entretien et à l'écoute active pour juristes en droit social.
    -Approche commerciale des stagiaires
    -Relations OPCA
    -Création de méthodologie de formation
    -Animation de la formation

  • Metod (cabinet de conseil, bilans de compétences, formation) - Conseil

    2009 - 2009 - Analyse de la pratique des consultants en bilan de compétences
    - Formalisation des pratiques dans un classeur

  • Kuribay, cabinet de recrutement-coaching - Observatrice-participante en Assessment Center

    2008 - 2009 - Création et actualisation d'Assessment Center
    - Participante et observatrice aux exercices duels et de groupe

  • Technip (Ingénierie en pétrochimie) - Assistante RH

    2006 - 2006 - Création d'un livret de prévention à la sureté/sécurité
    - Veille en droit social

  • Capap (cabinet de recrutement -coaching) - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 - Participation à un recrutement pour le secteur public (passation de tests psychotechniques, analyse, interprétation)
    - Création d'une revue de presse pour le cabinet

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)

    Bron 2004 - 2010 Ocupational Psychology Master

    Examples of classes:
    - Recruitment
    - Company psychology
    - Employment and expertise plan study
    - professional English

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste De La Salle

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 Baccalauréat, STL (science laboratory technology in chemistry)
