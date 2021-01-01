Retail
Vanessa BOISSIN
Vanessa BOISSIN
Mes compétences :
Vente
Merchandising
Communication
Entreprises
Rex rotary
- Consulante
2011 - maintenant
Lootoo
- Responsable d'agence de location de véhicules
2009 - maintenant
OPEL RENT
- Chef d'agence
2006 - 2008
SAN MARINA
- Responsable magasin
2002 - 2006
CARNET DE VOL
- Vendeuse responsable
1999 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand JOIRON
Edmond PROTAT
Fabien BOISSON
François HUSSON
Frédérick VAN GORKUM
Innova PRINT SERVICES
Jimmy ROINE
José GOMES
Julien LACOMBE
Patrick ROCHE
