Vanessa CARDINALE RENAUX

-
ARS grand Est
Châlons en champagne
2021 - maintenant
-
Distillerie GUILLON
- Directrice communication et Marketing
2017 - maintenant
-
Commerciale
- Medicament conseil
2016 - maintenant
-
GUILLON Distillery
- Directrice communication et Marketing
2016 - 2019
in design , e Marketing , * Directrice Communication et Marketing
communication digitale, réseaux
sociaux. Distillerie GUILLON .51150 Louvois
-
Magazine regional
- Pharmacienne
2015 - maintenant
Chroniqueuse sante
-
pharmace metz Entraygues ( groupe LAfayette)
- Pharmacien adjoint
2015 - 2016
Allemand + Pharmacie Entraygues . 57000 Metz
-
AUCHAN
- Responsable Parapharmacie
2014 - 2015
-
AUCHAN KIRHBERG LUXEMBOURG
- Pharmacien
2007 - 2014
Relationnelle ++++ AUCHAN
Professionnalisme ++++ * Pharmacien titulaire
-
pharmacie St JAcques
- Pharmacien titulaire
2007 - 2015
Autonomie ++++ Pharmacie St Jacques rue Léon bourgeois 51000 Châlons en Champagne
VIOLON d'INGRES: *
famille
-
pharmacie
- Pharmacien
2007 - maintenant
-
Carrefour
- Pharmacien adjoint
Massy
2000 - 2001
Home staging
Pharmacie Serrier 57950 Montigny les METZ
voyages