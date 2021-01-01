Menu

Veronica PEZZELLA

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Hop Pompidou - Interprete

    2007

  • Groupe UNICANCER - Study Coordinator R&D

    Paris 2013 - 2015

  • Hopital Georges Pompidou - Attachée de Recherche Clinique en transplantation thoracique

    2007 - 2013 veronica.pezzella@egp.aphp.fr

