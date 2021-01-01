Retail
Veronica PEZZELLA
Veronica PEZZELLA
PARIS
Entreprises
Hop Pompidou
- Interprete
2007
Groupe UNICANCER
- Study Coordinator R&D
Paris
2013 - 2015
Hopital Georges Pompidou
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique en transplantation thoracique
2007 - 2013
veronica.pezzella@egp.aphp.fr
Réseau
Bernadette MORRONI
Charlotte BECQUIN
Christophe GUYONNET
Christophe JAMAIN
Elise VILLERS
émilie OZENNE
Marc CHEFSON
Patrice WILLI
Sandrine MARQUES
Wafa CHEIKH