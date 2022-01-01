Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Veronique BUCHY
Ajouter
Veronique BUCHY
Senlis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Office Depot
- RESPONSABLE GRANDS COMPTES
Senlis
1992 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Robert Schumann
Haguenau
1983 - 1986
Réseau
Karine BUGEL
Madeleine GENTON
Nicolas MARCHAL
Pascal DILLIES
Serge DERAIL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z