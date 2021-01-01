Victor BURIDON

My education and my professional experiences allow me to increase my expertise in many and interdisciplinary fields proper to physics, mathematics, informatics and engineering.



Moreover, these professional experiences gave to me skills in project management as supervisor. I indeed supervised the job of technicians and engineers in mechanic and in electronic and I managed the internship of students in Master. Besides, I taught physic and mathematic to undergraduate students and I proposed my help as tutor for graduate students specialise in subatomic physic. This complementary experience increased my capacity to communicate oral and written scientific results (through several conferences as IEEE and ASMS and publications).



The other advantage of working in scientific instrumentation is the capability to process and to study a large amount of data in order to bring out correlations and laws between several physical observables (multi-parametric analyse). This step permits to establish if the technical and operating limits of a set-up/an instrument reach the specifications needed for an experience. Predictive/Realistic simulations, scenarii and tests are done too to check, to improve and to have a best knowledge of the characteristics of an instrument. Further axes of a project depend on these. From this point of view, this job is quite similar to one done by data scientists.



So, I think that my profile allows me to work in these two fields :

- As Data Scientist to use my skills in programmation, statistic and data analysis using machine learning,

decision trees and deep learning.

- As Engineer in instrumentation and detection systems to follow the way of my previous jobs, which

were very enjoyed through the combination of technical, theoretical and management tasks.



In both cases, I wish to improve and share my knowledge with competent people and to allow projects under my responsibility to progress favorably.



