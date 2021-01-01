Menu

Victor HERISSET

  • SUZUKI FRANCE SAS
  • CHEF DE PRODUIT EXPERT DIVISION MOTO & MARINE

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SUZUKI FRANCE SAS - CHEF DE PRODUIT EXPERT DIVISION MOTO & MARINE

    Marketing | PARIS 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Le Mans Sud Junior-Team Suzuki

    Le Mans 2012 - 2013 -Assistance durant la saison de superbike du pilote Baptiste GUITTET N°72
    -Responsable du train avant en mondial endurance dans la catégorie superstock N°72

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel