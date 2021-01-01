Victoria MARSHALL

Menu

An international communications consultant with 16 years' experience managing global communication strategy for multinational businesses, I provide expertise in developing culturally & linguistically appropriate messages for use in internal and external communication campaigns, and in blended learning programmes.

Working as an advisor and trainer with individuals and teams, my services include interim management, designing and implementing cross-cultural communication campaigns, pedagogical collaboration, training, workshop facilitation, employability, self-branding, media-training/interview techniques, copywriting and translation.

I teach on Learning and Development programmes for corporate and non-corporate organisations and run employability and communication workshops at several top French business schools for Executive MBA students and undergraduates. I am a part-time lecturer at Sciences Po in Paris on the Masters in Communication programme.

As a linguist I am passionate about the power of language to create and transmit meaning and my mission is to support individuals and organizations to successfully bring their message to new audiences.

Key strengths:
- Solid experience in international, intercultural environments
- Excellent communication skills and pedagogical approach
- Proven strategic, managerial, organisational skills
- Fully bilingual and bicultural (English native, bilingual French)

Specialties:
- Communication strategy development & implementation
- Interim Management
- Culturally & linguistically appropriate messaging
- Change Management
- Pedagogical collaboration and blended learning (e-learning scenario writing)
- Employability strategy, CV and cover letter writing
- Media training & interview techniques
- Editorial, translation, adaptation, copywriting and editing, proofreading

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Marketing
Strategy
Enseignement
Gestion du changement
Relations Publiques
Formation professionnelle
Management
Publicité
Médias
Traduction
Médias sociaux
Rédaction
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Sciences Po - Lecturer (P/T) School of Communication, Master in Communications

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Course: Communication Strategy
    Using real-life case studies, students put into practice the knowledge gained from the study of communications theory by designing and developing the key steps of a communications strategy.
    Key content: Understanding overall goals, the communications objective, positioning, motivation to act, chosen relationships, target audience, strategy and trajectory. Presentation skills and key messaging.

  • Indépendant - Consultant en Communication

    2011 - maintenant Services offered to corporations, NGOs and educational establishments:
    Interim management, advisory for communication projects, design and implementation of cross-cultural campaigns, management training, pedagogical collaboration, teaching, workshop facilitation, press & public relations, media-training, interview techniques, employability, self-branding, copywriting and translation.

  • Valeo Service - Directeur de la Communication

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Définition et déploiement de la stratégie de communication interne et externe. Management d'une équipe et gestion du budget pour la communication institutionnelle, presse, événements, gestion des marques, publicité, internet, sponsoring, interne.

  • Valeo Service - Manager Relations Presse & Communication Interne

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Développement du plan média, gestion des relations presse automobile B2B et B2C (Europe, Moyen Orient & Afrique), organisation des conférences de presse, rédaction des dossiers pour des salons ou évènements, visites d'usine et autres opérations presse.
    Élaboration et déploiement du plan de communication interne pour les sites en Europe.

  • Honeywell - Manager Communication Externe

    Thaon Les Vosges 2003 - 2005 Élaboration du plan de communication européen. Organisation de la participation aux salons professionnels, évènements client, presse et interne. Gestion des relations presse pour 5 lignes de produits.

  • Honeywell - Coordinateur Marketing & Communication

    Thaon Les Vosges 2000 - 2003 Gestion de projets pour les salons et évènements clients. Développement des outils de communication et du contenu rédactionnel pour des lancements de produits. Support lors de implémentation de la nouvelle identité visuelle et la charte graphique, suite à la fusion de Allied Signal et Honeywell.

Formations

  • Essec

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2005 Marketing Operationnel

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne

    Levallois Perret 2004 - 2004 Communication et Relations Medias (Modules pour professionnels)

  • Middlesex University (Oakwood)

    Oakwood 1987 - 1991 BA Hons English French

