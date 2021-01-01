Victoria MARSHALL

An international communications consultant with 16 years' experience managing global communication strategy for multinational businesses, I provide expertise in developing culturally & linguistically appropriate messages for use in internal and external communication campaigns, and in blended learning programmes.



Working as an advisor and trainer with individuals and teams, my services include interim management, designing and implementing cross-cultural communication campaigns, pedagogical collaboration, training, workshop facilitation, employability, self-branding, media-training/interview techniques, copywriting and translation.



I teach on Learning and Development programmes for corporate and non-corporate organisations and run employability and communication workshops at several top French business schools for Executive MBA students and undergraduates. I am a part-time lecturer at Sciences Po in Paris on the Masters in Communication programme.



As a linguist I am passionate about the power of language to create and transmit meaning and my mission is to support individuals and organizations to successfully bring their message to new audiences.



Key strengths:

- Solid experience in international, intercultural environments

- Excellent communication skills and pedagogical approach

- Proven strategic, managerial, organisational skills

- Fully bilingual and bicultural (English native, bilingual French)



Specialties:

- Communication strategy development & implementation

- Interim Management

- Culturally & linguistically appropriate messaging

- Change Management

- Pedagogical collaboration and blended learning (e-learning scenario writing)

- Employability strategy, CV and cover letter writing

- Media training & interview techniques

- Editorial, translation, adaptation, copywriting and editing, proofreading



Mes compétences :

Communication

Communication - Marketing

Marketing

Strategy

Enseignement

Gestion du changement

Relations Publiques

Formation professionnelle

Management

Publicité

Médias

Traduction

Médias sociaux

Rédaction

Stratégie