Vincent BONIS CHARANCLE
Vincent BONIS CHARANCLE
Tremblay-en-France
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ATPL
Pilot
Entreprises
XL Airways France
- Captain Airbus 330
Tremblay-en-France
2010 - maintenant
Corsair
- Flight supervisor
RUNGIS
2001 - 2002
ADP
- Flight dispatcher
Nanterre
1999 - 2000
Formations
Institut Aéronautique Jean Mermoz (Rungis)
Rungis
1996 - 1997
PL théorique
Réseau
Agathe BONIS CHARANCLE
Alexis BONIS CHARANCLE
Benoit PESTY
Laurent DUBOIS
Mathias TRUFFAUT
Monique PELLETIER
Nicolas CHARASSE
Olivier THOMAS
Sandra BONIS CHARANCLE
Scara AVIATION
