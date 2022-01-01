Menu

Vincent BONIS CHARANCLE

Tremblay-en-France

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ATPL
Pilot

Entreprises

  • XL Airways France - Captain Airbus 330

    Tremblay-en-France 2010 - maintenant

  • Corsair - Flight supervisor

    RUNGIS 2001 - 2002

  • ADP - Flight dispatcher

    Nanterre 1999 - 2000

Formations

  • Institut Aéronautique Jean Mermoz (Rungis)

    Rungis 1996 - 1997 PL théorique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :