Menu

Vincent BRINDEAU

Villeneuve d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Vendeur cycle/responsable sport

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2014

  • Boulanger - Employé libre service

    FRETIN 2008 - 2011

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant Master

  • CNAM (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Licence de gestion commerciale en alternance

  • Ecole Ifopi Bastille (Viry Chatillon)

    Viry Chatillon 2011 - 2013 BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

Réseau