Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent BRINDEAU
Ajouter
Vincent BRINDEAU
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Decathlon
- Vendeur cycle/responsable sport
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2014
Boulanger
- Employé libre service
FRETIN
2008 - 2011
Formations
Kedge Business School (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2014 - maintenant
Master
CNAM (Paris)
Paris
2013 - 2014
Licence de gestion commerciale en alternance
Ecole Ifopi Bastille (Viry Chatillon)
Viry Chatillon
2011 - 2013
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
Réseau
Karine DUPARC
Laura GODARD
Maëlis PALUD
Marie-E DURAND
Sophie RENARD