Vincent CHEYNET DE BEAUPRÉ

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Alten - RF engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - maintenant Since May 2009

    Contractor in Airbus France, Toulouse, as HW Engineer
    Activity and tools:
    ? In Service Support for EDYAK Design Office, Ice & Rain Protection System

    November 2008 - May 2009

    Contractor in OnSemiconductor, Toulouse, as HW Application Engineer.
    Activities and tools:
    ? Technology transfer of power management parts for mobile applications - Validation & Integration
    ? Test Plan & Specifications Documents

    September 2006 ? November 2008 (2 years 3 months)

    Contractor in Freescale Semiconductors, Toulouse, as HW RF Integration Engineer.
    Activities and tools:
    ? RF Chipset for 2G/3G platform - Validation & Integration
    ? RF Test Plan & Specifications Document ? 3GPP Specifications & Measurement Set up
    ? Front line customer technical interface & support
    ? Support on Motorola 2G/3G platform project in Motorola Toulouse site.
    ? Rhode&Schwarz measurement tool: signal generators, spectrum and network analyzers, universal radio communication tester

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence (Marseille)

    Marseille 2003 - 2006 PhD in RF analog design

    Conception and design of a frequency synthesizer/FSK modulator in full CMOS WPAN tranceiver

    PhD - • CMOS Analog design (2.4 GHz)
    • circuits measurements/validation
    • Flow of conception: Mentor Graphics (Eldo, calibre), Cadence (Spectre, layoutXL)
    • RF measurements: spectrum analyzer and vector network analyzer

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier DEA CCMM

    Toulouse 2002 - 2003 Microelectronic circuits design

    4 month training periode in the LAAS-CNRS laboratory, Toulouse

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier Master 2 Pro ICEM

    Toulouse 2001 - 2002 Microelectronic and telecommunications

    5 month training periode in the Thales Alenia Space (prev. Alcatel Space), Toulouse

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :