Vincent CHEYNET DE BEAUPRÉ

Alten
- RF engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - maintenant
Since May 2009
Contractor in Airbus France, Toulouse, as HW Engineer
Activity and tools:
? In Service Support for EDYAK Design Office, Ice & Rain Protection System
November 2008 - May 2009
Contractor in OnSemiconductor, Toulouse, as HW Application Engineer.
Activities and tools:
? Technology transfer of power management parts for mobile applications - Validation & Integration
? Test Plan & Specifications Documents
September 2006 ? November 2008 (2 years 3 months)
Contractor in Freescale Semiconductors, Toulouse, as HW RF Integration Engineer.
Activities and tools:
? RF Chipset for 2G/3G platform - Validation & Integration
? RF Test Plan & Specifications Document ? 3GPP Specifications & Measurement Set up
? Front line customer technical interface & support
? Support on Motorola 2G/3G platform project in Motorola Toulouse site.
? Rhode&Schwarz measurement tool: signal generators, spectrum and network analyzers, universal radio communication tester