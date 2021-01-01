Retail
Vincent CICHOCKI
Ajouter
Vincent CICHOCKI
LENS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Entreprise personnelle
- Agent Commercial
2011 - 2016
Formations
Université d'Artois (Béthune)
Béthune
2000 - 2001
Réseau
Alain DELCROIX ***
Benoit FAUCK
Cabinet Recrutement EXACTITUDE
Cedric JANKOWSKI
Christophe ASCELIPIADE
Isabelle TIBERI
Jérémie ORIAC
Sauveur BRELIVET
Suzy HTC
