Vincent COFFY
Vincent COFFY
MEYZIEU
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Meyzieu
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SGB
- Ingénieur Chargé d'affaires
maintenant
MILLS
- Ingénieur chargé d'affaires
LE BOURGET
2002 - 2005
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées INSA
Villeurbanne
1997 - 2002
Dernière année faite à Singapour
Réseau
Jérôme LACOMBA
Mathieu SCHALL
Roger BRUN
