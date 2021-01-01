Menu

Vincent COFFY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SGB - Harsco infrastructure - Chef d'Agence

    2011 - maintenant

  • SGB - Harsco infrastructure - Chef de secteur

    2005 - 2011

  • MILLS - Chargé d'affaires

    LE BOURGET 2002 - 2005 chargé d'affaires coffrage et étaiement

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne maintenant

  • Lycée Chevreul

    Lyon 1989 - 1997 S

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :