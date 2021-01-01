Menu

Vincent COSQUER

Courcouronnes

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Support technique
Relation client
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - Regional Manager at Safran Aircraft Engines

    Courcouronnes 2017 - maintenant Managing a Field Service engineer Team (18p) in Western EU : France, Spain, Portugal, UK and Ireland.

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - Lean Six Sigma Black Belt at Safran Aircraft Engines

    Courcouronnes 2014 - 2017 Leading Lean Sigma transversal Projects such as DMAIC, Kaizen or Lean-T.
    Managing transversal improvements' projects.
    Coaching people along their Green Belt certification and projects.
    Methodological support and supporting change among teams.
    Training and sensitizing people to Lean-Sigma basics.

  • Snecma - Field Service Engineer GE90, AF Orly Support / Représentant Technique sur site

    Courcouronnes 2012 - 2014 Managing the coordination of the Technical support on the GE90 engine, repaired by Air France, between the customers and General Electric.
    Gérer la coordination du support technique sur les moteurs GE90 réparés par Air France, entre les clients et General Electric.

  • Snecma - Tooling Design Office Engineer

    Courcouronnes 2010 - 2012 - Studies’ management and manufacturing of After sales Maintenance Tooling,
    - Validation of prototypes on engines,
    - Implementation of the external management of tooling development requests,
    - Support and Management of tooling for the implementation and certification of the Saint Quentin’s after sales shop, for the Engine SaM146,
    - Support and management of the SaM146 Tooling ‘s development with Snecma’s partners : NPO-Saturn and Fiat-AVIO

    - Piloter le développement d'outillage de maintenance aéronautique, au sein de la division Après-ventes.
    - Validation des prototypes sur moteurs
    - Mettre en place la sous-traitance pour traiter les demandes de développement d'outillages
    - Assurer le support pour la mise en place de l'atelier de réparation du SaM 146 à Snecma Saint-Quentin.
    - Assurer la coordination avec les partenaires, notament AVIO et NPO Saturn.

  • Snecma - Engineer Assistant / Assistant Ingénieur

    Courcouronnes 2010 - 2010 In charge of analyzing and improving the tooling management, standardized for Snecma Gennevilliers, Villaroche and Corbeil, by suggesting a target processes and short-term improvements. A long-term solution using global software was also analyzed.

Formations

