Vincent COSQUER

Mes compétences :
Support technique
Relation client
Lean Six Sigma
Entreprises
Safran Aircraft Engines
- Regional Manager at Safran Aircraft Engines
Courcouronnes2017 - maintenantManaging a Field Service engineer Team (18p) in Western EU : France, Spain, Portugal, UK and Ireland.
Safran Aircraft Engines
- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt at Safran Aircraft Engines
Courcouronnes2014 - 2017Leading Lean Sigma transversal Projects such as DMAIC, Kaizen or Lean-T.
Managing transversal improvements' projects.
Coaching people along their Green Belt certification and projects.
Methodological support and supporting change among teams.
Training and sensitizing people to Lean-Sigma basics.
Snecma
- Field Service Engineer GE90, AF Orly Support / Représentant Technique sur site
Courcouronnes2012 - 2014Managing the coordination of the Technical support on the GE90 engine, repaired by Air France, between the customers and General Electric.
Gérer la coordination du support technique sur les moteurs GE90 réparés par Air France, entre les clients et General Electric.
Snecma
- Tooling Design Office Engineer
Courcouronnes2010 - 2012- Studies’ management and manufacturing of After sales Maintenance Tooling,
- Validation of prototypes on engines,
- Implementation of the external management of tooling development requests,
- Support and Management of tooling for the implementation and certification of the Saint Quentin’s after sales shop, for the Engine SaM146,
- Support and management of the SaM146 Tooling ‘s development with Snecma’s partners : NPO-Saturn and Fiat-AVIO
- Piloter le développement d'outillage de maintenance aéronautique, au sein de la division Après-ventes.
- Validation des prototypes sur moteurs
- Mettre en place la sous-traitance pour traiter les demandes de développement d'outillages
- Assurer le support pour la mise en place de l'atelier de réparation du SaM 146 à Snecma Saint-Quentin.
- Assurer la coordination avec les partenaires, notament AVIO et NPO Saturn.
Snecma
- Engineer Assistant / Assistant Ingénieur
Courcouronnes2010 - 2010In charge of analyzing and improving the tooling management, standardized for Snecma Gennevilliers, Villaroche and Corbeil, by suggesting a target processes and short-term improvements. A long-term solution using global software was also analyzed.