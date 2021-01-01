Vincent DE PORET

As Global Business Developer, I work for SAP on innovative business model to accelerate go to market.



For 17 years I have been working for SAP in several positions mainly to support sales processes, on a local, regional or global level.

I had the opportunity to develop a broad range of skills in business development, business network, presales and marketing.

I acquired a good expertise to launch new solution, to support go to market on a regional and global level, to develop and manage strategic partnership or to manage presales team.

Thanks to SAP, I improved a good intercultural knowledge.



Before SAP, I spent 8 years as auditor and manager for IT projects in the finance department of the French group in media industry.



Outside of work I published in 2008 with my father a book named “Capitalisme à visages humains” regarding capitalism in France with a strong focus on family business and intangible assets.





Mes compétences :

Business

Business social network

Network

Social network

Sustainability

SYNTEC