Vincent DE PORET

Paris

En résumé

As Global Business Developer, I work for SAP on innovative business model to accelerate go to market.

For 17 years I have been working for SAP in several positions mainly to support sales processes, on a local, regional or global level.
I had the opportunity to develop a broad range of skills in business development, business network, presales and marketing.
I acquired a good expertise to launch new solution, to support go to market on a regional and global level, to develop and manage strategic partnership or to manage presales team.
Thanks to SAP, I improved a good intercultural knowledge.

Before SAP, I spent 8 years as auditor and manager for IT projects in the finance department of the French group in media industry.

Outside of work I published in 2008 with my father a book named “Capitalisme à visages humains” regarding capitalism in France with a strong focus on family business and intangible assets.


Entreprises

  • SAP - Director Business Development EMEA Cloud Solutions

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • SAP - Director Business Development SAP Business ByDesign (saas solutions) & Strategic Alliances

    Paris 2010 - 2011 My present position is to manage Business Development for SaaS portfolio solutions focus on SAP Business ByDesign and coordinate relationship with Cigref (an association of “user side” Large Companies in France)
    with Syntec Numerique(French association of the software and computing services companies)with Afdel (French association software companies)
    VC & Private Equities Association in France, OSEO ( public-sector institution dedicated to economic development )

  • SAP - Director Product Management & User group coordination

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Managing Product Management for Finance & BI & Coordination relationship with French User Group in France

  • SAP France - Head of Alliances at SAP France

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Managing whole SAP France Network: 50 partners + 8500 consultants
    Team set up, recruiting staff, developing new KPI, user group coordination
    Presales Director Finances et BI at SAP France

  • SAP France - Presales Director Finances et BI at SAP France

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Management Financial & Business Intelligence Presales SAP France
    Managing 8 senior consultants in Finance and Analytics Tools, (35 % Sales Rev. Software)
    Team set up, recruiting staff, strategic planning, new partners, user group coordination
    Results new customers: Vivendi, Beghin Say, EADS, GDF

