Vincent DEFRETIN

2006 - maintenantWe have developed a line of Broadcast Sound Processors (FM, HD, DAB, DRM, WEBRadio and Voice Processor) inside PCIe cards intended to be installed in a PC architecture. In April 2010 we have launched a new generation of multichannel Voice Procesors and full range of Audio IP Networking Solutions (Ultra Low delay, IP Synchronization...). In 2012 we have launched the SOUND4 x8, dedicated for WebRadio bouquet, the SOUND4 x8 is the first 8-Channel Processing and Streaming solution. SOUND4 products are powered with the revolutionary HQSound 192kHz Audio Processing engine, a SOUND4 patented technology. SOUND4 is also a LiveWire Axia Partner and Ravenna partner.
Awards:
2012 : Cool Stuff Award NAB during NAB in Vegas (for the SOUND4 x8)
2012 : Pick Hit Award NAB during NAB in Vegas (for the SOUND4 Voice)
2010 : Innovation Trophy in Paris - SATIS/Le Radio in Paris (for the SOUND4 Voice)
2009 : Nomined at Innovation Trophy - SATIS/Le Radio in Paris (for the SOUND4 IP)
2008 : Pick Hit Award NAB during NAB in Vegas (for the SOUND4 HD/FM4 integred in the Audemat Digiplexer)
2007 : Pick Hit Award NAB during NAB in Vegas (for the SOUND4 HD/FM2 integred in the Audemat Digiplexer)
Products:
SOUND4 FM2 (HD/FM Braodacast Sound Processor)
SOUND4 FM4 (HD/FM Braodacast Sound Processor)
SOUND4 VOICE AD (Multi-channel Voice Processor)
SOUND4 VOICE LIVEWIRE (Multi-channel Voice Processor - LiveWire Embedded)
SOUND4 IP (Audio over IP Networking)
SOUND4 x8 (The first 8-channel Processor and streaming solution)