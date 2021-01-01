Vincent DEHOUSSE

Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Procurement
Immunization
technical support
account management
Strategic pharma account management
SAP
Project Management
PRINCE2 methodology
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
VWR International
- Key Account Manager
Fontenay sous Bois2012 - 2014Responsible of one strategic pharma account in Belgium. Management of the day-to-day business, this includes delivering a highly proactive, reactive and responsive account management service and building close and trusted relationships with customer.
Duties
• Manage the account to meet and exceed business goals and objectives in terms of gross sales, profit plans and budget.
• Offer a first class service for both potential and existing business through a complete understanding of pharma customer expectations to assist them reduce their business risk, instead of just delivering a good product at a good price.
• Be a solution provider dealing with the complexity of manufacturing constraints and regulatory standards. Finding best product on the market and make that supplier comply with customer requirements. Ensure good communication of supply chain parameters (stocks, lead times …).
• Participate in customer projects for process improvement, implementation of external services, and development of custom solutions.
• Attend business review meeting and steering committee making the link between Dashboard, KPI’s and performance within procurement, provisioning and quality departments. Ensure implementation of appropriate corrective / preventive actions.
• Brings the voice of the customer into the organization and mobilize companywide resources through premium customer care to ensure that all needs are met.
Private Pharmacy
- Pharmacy management
2011 - 2012Pharmacy management
• Supervised employees, situational assignments, and staff members training
• Responsible regarding prescription control and advices to patients
• Maintained control materials inventory
Formations
University Of Liège (Liège)
Liège2005 - 2010Doctor of Philosophy
Thèse de doctorat ayant pour objectif la mise au point de systèmes de vectorisation d’ARN interférents à base de chitosanes (Laboratoire de Technologie Pharmaceutique, ULg).
Gestion de projets: rédaction de rapports scientifiques, gestion administrative et financière
Encadrement de stagiaires dans la conduite d’expériences
Rédaction d’articles, communications orales