Vincent DELACOUR

Systèmes et processus financiers d'entreprise, projets.
Entreprises
Banque
- Responsable organisation et projets
Finance | Ile de France2017 - maintenantDirection Financière. Responsable de l'Intégration Finance et Comptabilité, pour les projets d'entreprise. Amélioration continue des processus et des systèmes comptables et financiers : qualité des produits, efficacité, conformité. Pilotage de la performance.
Cosma Experts
- Directeur Associé
Paris2015 - 2017Cosma Experts : réduction des coûts de fonctionnement des PME et ETI.
IN TERRIS Conseil
- Conseil opérationnel aux Directions Administratives et Financières, Gouvernance de Projets
SEVRES2012 - maintenantIN TERRIS proposes Consulting & Professional Services:
ENTERPRISE PROJECTS
- Business Transformation projects related to the Finance functions : organizations (ow shared service centers, outsourcing, re-insourcing), processes & IT systems :
- project sanity checks
- PMO assistance, Project steering
CFO ADVISORY
- CFO & other Finance Functions : interim professional services
- Subsidiaries, in France & other european countries : design, set-up, run
With support of a network of recognized professional firms (accounting, tax advice)
- design, implement local structures, organize operations according to International Group standards, compliant with local regulations
CONSEIL AUX DIRECTIONS ADMINISTRATIVES ET FINANCIERES
PROJETS d'ENTREPRISE
- Assistance à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage, Pilotage et Gouvernance de projets
- Faire aboutir un projet à la dérive : cf: http://bit.ly/1l0U3gK
- Transformation des fonctions financières: organisations, processus, systèmes d'information ; centres de services partagés, outsourcing, re-insourcing
- Management de Transition : fonctions financières, contrôle de gestion opérationnel
- Etablissement de filiales en France et en Europe pour le compte de groupes internationaux, direction administrative et financière de ces filiales.
InfoPrint Solutions France
- DAF / CFO
2007 - 2012Spin-off of the former IBM Printing Systems Division (PSD) the InfoPrint group, now owned by Ricoh is based in the U.S.: 800m$ in 36 countries; the local subsidiary is about 70HC, 25m€.
Management of a local administration and finance team of 4, then 8 (re-insourcing); monitoring of the remote support functions from outsourced shared service centers (Philippines, Scotland, Italy, Hungary, …) or centralized at group level (U.S.)
- Budget Cycles ; Group Accounting (USGAAP), reporting, analysis,
- Statutory close cycles (translation to local GAAP, statutory audits),
- Tax management : VAT, local taxes, Income Tax & Transfer Price ; successful tax audit
- Cash Management, customer debt management (DSO)
General control, support to the business (e.g., pricing of complex deals); general administration.
Business Transformation : Business Continuity Project Director, reporting to Ricoh France board & Ricoh Europe : migration of the InfoPrint France operations, from the SSC based, Oracle based model, to a local operating model based on the MOVEX ERP : re-insourcing of most support processes, re-alignment with the Ricoh France processes & systems
IBM
- EMEA Controller, IBM Global Account
Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2007Internal IT Delivery: 540m€
Managed a central team of 6 analysts (5 in Amsterdam & 1 in Paris); functional manager of 8 regional finance controllers, covering activities in 40 countries.
- Control of both local & central spend; charge in to international cost centers (220 m€); redistribution through Usage Based Costing methodology; compliance with the OECD Transfer Price principles; re-alignment of the IT rates & labour cost accounting rules across countries, and of the Over/under distribution at central level.
- Reporting cycles (forecasts, monthly closing cycles, annual budgets)
- Reengineering of the activity: delocalization of the IT Finance control in a European shared service center in Bratislava