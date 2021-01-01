Menu

Vincent DELACOUR

  • Banque
  • Responsable organisation et projets

Ile de France

En résumé

Systèmes et processus financiers d'entreprise, projets.

Entreprises

  • Banque - Responsable organisation et projets

    Finance | Ile de France 2017 - maintenant Direction Financière. Responsable de l'Intégration Finance et Comptabilité, pour les projets d'entreprise. Amélioration continue des processus et des systèmes comptables et financiers : qualité des produits, efficacité, conformité. Pilotage de la performance.

  • Cosma Experts - Directeur Associé

    Paris 2015 - 2017 Cosma Experts : réduction des coûts de fonctionnement des PME et ETI.

  • IN TERRIS Conseil - Conseil opérationnel aux Directions Administratives et Financières, Gouvernance de Projets

    SEVRES 2012 - maintenant IN TERRIS proposes Consulting & Professional Services:
    see www.in-terris.fr

    ENTERPRISE PROJECTS
    - Business Transformation projects related to the Finance functions : organizations (ow shared service centers, outsourcing, re-insourcing), processes & IT systems :
    - project sanity checks
    - PMO assistance, Project steering

    CFO ADVISORY
    - CFO & other Finance Functions : interim professional services
    - Subsidiaries, in France & other european countries : design, set-up, run
    With support of a network of recognized professional firms (accounting, tax advice)
    - design, implement local structures, organize operations according to International Group standards, compliant with local regulations

    CONSEIL AUX DIRECTIONS ADMINISTRATIVES ET FINANCIERES
    PROJETS d'ENTREPRISE

    - Assistance à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage, Pilotage et Gouvernance de projets
    - Faire aboutir un projet à la dérive : cf: http://bit.ly/1l0U3gK

    - Transformation des fonctions financières: organisations, processus, systèmes d'information ; centres de services partagés, outsourcing, re-insourcing
    - Management de Transition : fonctions financières, contrôle de gestion opérationnel
    - Etablissement de filiales en France et en Europe pour le compte de groupes internationaux, direction administrative et financière de ces filiales.

  • InfoPrint Solutions France - DAF / CFO

    2007 - 2012 Spin-off of the former IBM Printing Systems Division (PSD) the InfoPrint group, now owned by Ricoh is based in the U.S.: 800m$ in 36 countries; the local subsidiary is about 70HC, 25m€.

    Management of a local administration and finance team of 4, then 8 (re-insourcing); monitoring of the remote support functions from outsourced shared service centers (Philippines, Scotland, Italy, Hungary, …) or centralized at group level (U.S.)
    - Budget Cycles ; Group Accounting (USGAAP), reporting, analysis,
    - Statutory close cycles (translation to local GAAP, statutory audits),
    - Tax management : VAT, local taxes, Income Tax & Transfer Price ; successful tax audit
    - Cash Management, customer debt management (DSO)
    General control, support to the business (e.g., pricing of complex deals); general administration.

    Business Transformation : Business Continuity Project Director, reporting to Ricoh France board & Ricoh Europe : migration of the InfoPrint France operations, from the SSC based, Oracle based model, to a local operating model based on the MOVEX ERP : re-insourcing of most support processes, re-alignment with the Ricoh France processes & systems

  • IBM - EMEA Controller, IBM Global Account

    Bois-Colombes 2005 - 2007 Internal IT Delivery: 540m€
    Managed a central team of 6 analysts (5 in Amsterdam & 1 in Paris); functional manager of 8 regional finance controllers, covering activities in 40 countries.

    - Control of both local & central spend; charge in to international cost centers (220 m€); redistribution through Usage Based Costing methodology; compliance with the OECD Transfer Price principles; re-alignment of the IT rates & labour cost accounting rules across countries, and of the Over/under distribution at central level.
    - Reporting cycles (forecasts, monthly closing cycles, annual budgets)
    - Reengineering of the activity: delocalization of the IT Finance control in a European shared service center in Bratislava

Formations

Réseau

