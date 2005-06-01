Vincent DELACROIX

Menu

En résumé

Responsabilities:
I am Master2 qualified in Corporate Finance with more than 10 years in Finance ,in different areas, and in international environment.

I joined Sony in 2003 and successfully hold the corporate controller position . I was in charge of corporate reporting, budget coordination, P&L allocation and update of key performance indicators. I was then promoted in 2004 as after sales controller to support operations. I developed a data warehouse with Access to support and monitor business complexities.

In 2007, I was promoted to the newly created position of internal controller, in charge of Sox compliance and internal audit.

Since beginning of 2011, I hold the position of Business Process Senior Manager, in charge of centralization, harmonization, outsourcing project of accounting Europe and coordination with controlling.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Audit
Compliance
Controlling
Datawarehouse
Finance
Finance Controlling
Internal control
International
International Finance
Microsoft Project
Outsourcing
Process
SAP
Gestion

Entreprises

  • SONY FRANCE

    Puteaux maintenant

  • Sony - Business Process Senior Manager, Accounting and Controlling Europe

    Puteaux 2011 - maintenant 2011 - Ajdh Business Process Senior Manager
    - Management du projet de centralisation, standardization, simplification et outsourcing de la partie comptable et controlling.
    - Process manager de la partie comptable(Record to Report) et coordination avec le controlling.

    2007- 2011 Contrôleur interne France SONY
    - Audit et coordination des processus identifiés dans le cadre de la certification Sox
    - Amelioration des performances sur les processus de gestiondes conditions commerciales, opérations marketing, achats...

    2005-06 Contrôleur de Gestion Service France SONY
    - Suivi du revenu et des dépenses
    - Clôture et Rolling Forecast de l'activité réparation sous garantie
    - Implémentation des outils (Business Process Management sous Access)

    2003-04 Contrôleur de Gestion Corporate? France SONY
    - Clôture et reporting des résultats financiers avec Essbase
    - Coordination du processus budgétaire et prévisionnel avec les différentes équipes
    - Mise à disposition des indicateurs de performance de Sony France

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

