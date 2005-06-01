Vincent DELACROIX

Responsabilities:

I am Master2 qualified in Corporate Finance with more than 10 years in Finance ,in different areas, and in international environment.



I joined Sony in 2003 and successfully hold the corporate controller position . I was in charge of corporate reporting, budget coordination, P&L allocation and update of key performance indicators. I was then promoted in 2004 as after sales controller to support operations. I developed a data warehouse with Access to support and monitor business complexities.



In 2007, I was promoted to the newly created position of internal controller, in charge of Sox compliance and internal audit.



Since beginning of 2011, I hold the position of Business Process Senior Manager, in charge of centralization, harmonization, outsourcing project of accounting Europe and coordination with controlling.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Audit

Compliance

Controlling

Datawarehouse

Finance

Finance Controlling

Internal control

International

International Finance

Microsoft Project

Outsourcing

Process

SAP

Gestion