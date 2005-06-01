Vincent DELACROIX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arcueil
Responsabilities:
I am Master2 qualified in Corporate Finance with more than 10 years in Finance ,in different areas, and in international environment.
I joined Sony in 2003 and successfully hold the corporate controller position . I was in charge of corporate reporting, budget coordination, P&L allocation and update of key performance indicators. I was then promoted in 2004 as after sales controller to support operations. I developed a data warehouse with Access to support and monitor business complexities.
In 2007, I was promoted to the newly created position of internal controller, in charge of Sox compliance and internal audit.
Since beginning of 2011, I hold the position of Business Process Senior Manager, in charge of centralization, harmonization, outsourcing project of accounting Europe and coordination with controlling.
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Audit
Compliance
Controlling
Datawarehouse
Finance
Finance Controlling
Internal control
International
International Finance
Microsoft Project
Outsourcing
Process
SAP
Gestion
Pas de formation renseignée