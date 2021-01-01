Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Vincent DELAGE
Vincent DELAGE
ANGOULÊME
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté de communes des 4B
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2012 - maintenant
Ville d'Angoulême
- Gestionnaire RH
2006 - 2012
CG 86
- Assistant RH
2005 - 2006
Comédici
- Assistant de Direction
2005 - 2005
SGS Multilab
- Technicien Laboratoire
Arcueil
2000 - 2003
SGS Multilab
- Technicien Laboratoire
Arcueil
1999 - 2000
Formations
CESI - IEMS (La Couronne)
La Couronne
2003 - 2004
Réseau
Alain MESTRE
Amanda RICHARDEAU
Arnaud LATOUR
Catherine LEBAULT - LE CALLONEC
Céline PONTONNIER
Christophe JACOB
Gaëlle KIEFFER
Mickael GERON
Vanessa ALLARY
