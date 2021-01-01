Retail
Vincent DELAMARRE
Vincent DELAMARRE
HAARLEM, NL.
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MisterClipping.com
- Head of Sales / Customer Service France
maintenant
Xindao B.V.
- Sales representative France
2009 - 2010
MisterClipping.com
- Sales representative France
2008 - 2009
Formations
The Hague University (La Haye)
La Haye
2006 - 2008
Master International Marketing Communication and Management
The Hague University HHS (Den Haag)
Den Haag
2005 - 2006
Bachelor International Marketing Communication
IUT Nancy Charlemagne
Nancy
2003 - 2005
DUT Information Communication des Entreprises
Info-Com
Réseau
Julien AZOULAY
Nathalie SALOMONOVITCH
Romain SIMON
