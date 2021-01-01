Menu

Vincent DELAMARRE

HAARLEM, NL.

En résumé

Entreprises

  • MisterClipping.com - Head of Sales / Customer Service France

    maintenant

  • Xindao B.V. - Sales representative France

    2009 - 2010

  • MisterClipping.com - Sales representative France

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • The Hague University (La Haye)

    La Haye 2006 - 2008 Master International Marketing Communication and Management

  • The Hague University HHS (Den Haag)

    Den Haag 2005 - 2006 Bachelor International Marketing Communication

  • IUT Nancy Charlemagne

    Nancy 2003 - 2005 DUT Information Communication des Entreprises

    Info-Com

Réseau

