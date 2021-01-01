Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DELCHET
Ajouter
Vincent DELCHET
Cergy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Export
Management
Développement commercial
Industrie
Vente
Communication
Entreprises
ABB FRANCE
- Responsable Segment Ciment/Mineral ABB France
Cergy
2012 - maintenant
ABB
- Ingenieur Commercial
Cergy
2009 - 2012
ABB
- Support Vente
Cergy
2007 - 2009
ABB
- Ingenieur Application
Cergy
2001 - 2007
Honeywell measurex
- Ingenieur Application
1999 - 2001
ETH
- Responsable de secteur
1997 - 1999
Formations
Lycée Benoit Fourneyron
St Etienne
1994 - 1996
Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée Etienne MIMARD
Saint Etienne
1992 - 1994
Electronique
Réseau
Abdelkader KHELFAT
Asi VONG
Candice JANIN
Christophe SEJALLET
Dussaux GUILLAUME
Isabelle STAVAN
Lopa OLLIVIER
Pecchioni LINE
Sébastien BARKER
Thierry GEORGEON