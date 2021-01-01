Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DELEERS
Ajouter
Vincent DELEERS
Saint-Cloud
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ELIS
- Chef de Marché Entreprises de Propreté
Saint-Cloud
2013 - maintenant
Elis
- Chargé d'affaires Entreprises de propreté
Saint-Cloud
2002 - 2012
ELIS
- Animateur des Ventes
Saint-Cloud
1993 - 2001
ELIS
- Attaché Commercial
Saint-Cloud
1990 - 1993
University of Richmond, VA, USA
- Professeur Assistant
1987 - 1990
Formations
Université Bordeaux
Talence
1984 - 1987
NiveauLicence LEA Anglais-Allemand
Université Bordeaux
Réseau
Annick HOUEL
Audrey DOUARINOU
Catherine TROUPEAU
Irène DELAVEAU
Laurent BRITEAU
Marie VOUILLAMOZ
Maximilien BOY
Serge AUREGAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z